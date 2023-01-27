Taylor Swift releases trippy ‘Lavender Haze’ video

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift has released a (very lavender) video for her song “Lavender Haze” off her new album.

Swift’s latest video debuted on Friday, just a day after she teased a new project to her followers on social media.

The trippy video, features Swift in a bedroom looking sad until she gets into a lavender haze, surrounded by flowers and a purple aura. She has shared that the song is about her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and wanting to stay in a space that doesn’t let in the outside noise.

“I happened on the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” she explained on social media when the song was released. “If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful.”

Swift continued: “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Swift also wrote and directed the video, as she did for other track videos off “Midnights,” like “Bejeweled” and “Anti-Hero.”

