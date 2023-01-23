Kylie Jenner reveals son’s name and how to pronounce it

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kylie Jenner finally revealed her son’s name over the weekend, just before his first birthday.

Jenner and Travis Scott named their litte boy “Aire,” Jenner revealed.

“It’s pronounced “air” like billionaires,” Scott wrote to a fan who asked how to say it.

Last February, Jenner announced that she and Scott had named the new baby “Wolf Webster,” but later said she had changed it because the name didn’t fit him. This news was revealed on the family’s Hulu show, with Jenner telling her mom Kris Jenner, “We really didn’t have a name going in. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him, and it didn’t.”

Aire joins big sister Stormi Webster, 4, who Jenner also shares with Scott.

