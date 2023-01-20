Who’s that girl? Everyone in Madonna’s tour announcement video as ticket sales start

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Ticket sales for Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” went live on Friday.

The superstar announced her tour, set to mark her four decades of hits, earlier this week with a black and white video of herself seated around a table of comedians, musicians and directors, including Amy Schumer and Diplo, who all played a game of truth or dare. When Schumer dared her to go on tour and play all the hits, Madonna replied: “You think people would come to that show?”

Madonna curated an interesting group to spread the message. So who exactly was invited to join the pop queen for her big announcement?

Amy Schumer

The two share an agent in Guy Oseary. Schumer opened for Madoona for her “Rebel Heart Tour” shows at Madison Square Garden in 2015. They have been friends ever since.

Judd Apatow

With a slew of movies and TV shows on his directing resumé, including “The 40-Year Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up” and “This is 40,” Apatow also directed Schumer’s movie, “Trainwreck.”

Eric André

André wrote and starred in “Bad Trip,” and also has a self-titled comedy sketch show.

Kate Berlant

The comedian and actress just had a critically acclaimed one-woman show, “Kate,” run in New York City. She also had a role in “Don’t Worry Darling” and starred in the 2002 Amazon reboot of “A League of Their Own.” The original 1992 movie starred Madonna.

Meg Stalter

Stalter is the sex-on-the-brain assistant to Jean Smart’s agent on “Hacks” and she’s brilliant at it.

Lil Wayne

Madonna’s song “Revolver,” released in 2009, features Lil Wayne.

Diplo

The successful music producer worked with Madonna on “Rebel Heart.” Diplo is a friend and fan of the singer, telling Rolling Stone, “She created the world we live in. It already sucks to be a woman in the music industry, but to be a boss woman is even harder.”

Jack Black

Black is known for his roles in “School of Rock” and “High Fidelity.” He’s also half of the comedy rock band Tenacious D, with Kyle Gass. Black also won the announcement roundtable, when he got a kiss from Madonna.

Larry Owens

Owens stars in Broadway’s “A Strange Loop,” the winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It premiered to raves at the Lyceum Theatre in April 2022

Bob the Drag Queen

The winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8. Bob the Drag Queen is also going on tour with Madonna, according to her website.

The “Celebration” tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, BC.

