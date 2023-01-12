Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 7:35 AM

Theo James doesn’t think he’s right to play James Bond

<i>Dave J Hogan/Getty Images</i><br/>Theo James
Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Theo James

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It doesn’t sound like Theo James is shaken or stirred by chatter he should be the next James Bond.

“The White Lotus” star recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham,” where Cagle said, “I’m hoping you’re the next Bond.”

It’s a sentiment that has been shared on social media as people have been dream-casting who could step in as the next Bond in the franchise now that Daniel Craig has left.

James told Cagle, “You know, I honestly think with the, I’m a big fan of, of this, the concept of it. And I love, you know, ‘Casino Royal.'”

“I love some of the Sean Connery movies, but I think they need to do something else,” James said. “Do you know what I mean? They need to really go with a, a reinvention of it in a different way and that wouldn’t be me.”

Doubtful that will stop the virtual campaigning for the handsome British actor to be cast. But nice try, sir.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content