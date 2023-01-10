Meek Mill apologizes for filming a music video in Ghana’s presidential palace

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Meek Mill has apologized for secretly filming a music video in Ghana’s presidential palace.

The video, which featured the rapper singing in the palace’s corridors and halls, was blasted for creating a potential security risk. Mill had traveled to Ghana last month after learning he is part Ghanaian.

Mill uploaded the video to Instagram over the weekend, then took it down.

He took to Twitter with an apology, writing: “To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here.”

He admitted that officials for Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, were not aware that he was filming. He has since removed the video from his social media channels.

