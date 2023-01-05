Jeremy Renner ‘completely crushed’ by snowplow, according to 911 call log

By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by a snowcat snowplow, according to a 911 call log released by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

CNN obtained the 911 call log through a public records request. The identity of the individual that made the call was redacted by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The call to 911 was made at 8:55 AM local time on Sunday.

“Subject was run over by a snowcat,” the log reads. Responding person is screaming – responding person states subject is down and subject has been crushed.

It later identifies the subject as Jeremy Renner.

“[Renner] is moaning loudly in the background — serious bleeding,” the 911 dispatcher notes in the call log. “[Renner] is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries – [responding person] isn’t sure where all the blood is coming from.”

Another note in the log says that Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]” and that Renner has “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” It goes on to read that, “the right side of his chest is collapsed — upper torso is crushed.”

Some 49 minutes after the call was first made, the log indicates that that Renner was loaded into a helicopter transport en route to the hospital.

“[Renner] has all kinds of injuries but is currently [breathing] and [conscious],” the log reads.

The “Hawkeye” actor was injured near his Nevada home while he was clearing snow from a private driveway to help family members leave his house after gathering for the holidays, according to his publicist, Samantha Mast.

Renner remains hospitalized for his injuries but is “making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits,” Mast said a statement released Tuesday evening. “He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones.”

A Renner spokesperson previously told CNN that he sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” So far, the actor has undergone two surgeries related to the injuries, a source close to the actor told CNN.

On Tuesday, Renner shared an update with a photo of him from what appeared to be his hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote.

