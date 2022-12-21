Rumer Willis is expecting her first child

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The Willis-Moore clan is getting ready to welcome a new member.

Actress/singer Rumer Willis announced Tuesday on her verified Instagram account that she and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first child together.

Willis posted a series of photos showing her baby bump, including one with Thomas kissing it.

Her mother, actress Demi Moore, reposted the images on her verified Instagram account, writing in the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Emma Heming Willis, who is married to Rumer’s father, Bruce Willis, also shared the news and wrote, “Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!”

Despite divorcing in 2000, Moore and Bruce Willis have remained close and have blended their families. They share three adult daughters together.

