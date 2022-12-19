Ray Liotta’s fiancée pays tribute on his birthday

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, celebrated the late actor over the weekend on what would have been his 68th birthday.

Nittola posted a slideshow set to The Beatles’ tune, “In My Life.” Her caption began with the quote, “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.”

“Today Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray’s sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself,” she wrote on Sunday. “Today we celebrate you.”

Liotta, who known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and the Martin Scorsese mob classic “Goodfellas,” died in his sleep in May while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.