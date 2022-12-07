Skip to Content
Lana Del Rey announces new album to debut next year

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

If your day needs a Rey of sunshine, here’s some good news for you: Lana Del Rey has announced a new album.

The alt-pop singer will release a work titled “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” on March 10, with the title track out now.

The album, Del Rey’s ninth, will feature collaborations with Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML, according to the cover.

In a typed note posted to her Facebook account, the singer wrote a lengthy list of thank yous, ending with a note of appreciation to her listeners.

“The music is for fun and for you and for me and not always free unless you’re streaming ha — but spirited with the best of intentions!” she wrote.

Her last studio album, “Blue Banisters,” was released in Oct. 2021.

