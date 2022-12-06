Neil Diamond surprises audience with ‘Sweet Caroline’ performance at Broadway opening of ‘A Beautiful Noise’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Neil Diamond sang “Sweet Caroline” at the Broadway opening of his musical” A Beautiful Noise,” five years after retiring due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of “Caroline” at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.

It was a rare public outing for the singer.

The musical tracks Diamond’s life, and his path to becoming a successful solo artist after first writing songs for other performers.

The rock legend last performed a full concert at the Forum in Los Angeles in August 2017.

Diamond has had more than 70 songs hit the Billboard charts and has sold more than 125 million records. Diamond sold his song catalog to the Universal Music in 2012.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.