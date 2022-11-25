Aaron Carter’s son turns 1 just weeks after dad’s death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Melanie Martin celebrated her son Prince’s first birthday, while also honoring her child’s late father, singer Aaron Carter.

The boy celebrated his first birthday just three weeks after his dad was found dead in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. Carter was 34.

Martin, who had been engaged to Carter, shared a video compilation on her verified Instagram account of their time as a family.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” the caption read. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!”

The LA County Coroner is still working to determine the cause of Carter’s death.

