Quentin Tarantino is ‘not in a giant hurry’ to make his last movie

Quentin Tarantino appears on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last.

“I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and it’s time to wrap up the show. You know, it’s…I’ve done it, I’ve given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn’t start a family until late in life,” Tarantino told CNN’s Wallace. “I’ve always kind of equated if you’re doing movies on, you know, on the level that I’ve been doing. Actually the level I’ve been allowed to do. It’s, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I’ve spent all that time on the mountain and I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more.”

The “Kill Bill” director added that he doesn’t want to lose touch with fans of his movies or with what’s happening in the world.

“I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch… already I’m feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now. And that’s what happens. That’s exactly what happens,” he said.

Tarantino said while he knows how many films he will make, he has no idea what the last one will be about.

“I’m also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie either,” he told Wallace. “So I’ve got my book, I’m doing a few other things and then I’ll figure out what the next movie will be.”

He’s also figuring out what his idea of a movie even is now, with more and more people using streaming services to watch films instead of going to the theater.

“Right now, I don’t even know what a movie is. Is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and everyone want and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie? Because my last movie opened up in 3000 theaters and played all over the world for a couple of months,” he said. “Now the thing is, I don’t have the answer to that question, but I don’t think anybody else does either. I think it remains to be seen situation and so by that time I’ll know what movies even are a few years from now.”

