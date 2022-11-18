B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 28

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs “Win Win” and “Twerkaholic,” has died, his brother announced on the singer’s Instagram page.

He was 28.

In a post on Thursday, Smyth’s older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had “passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.”

“On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years,” he wrote. “We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!”

Smyth had just released a single called “Twerkaholic, Pt.2” and had been watching fan videos while in the hospital for his condition, his brother said.

“All those new TikToks and Instagram reels made him really, really happy,” he added. “He was able to have a smoother process… All the love and light you were sending on social media he really felt it and sunk into it.”

Smyth had signed with Motown Records in 2012 then released his first single “Leggo” with 2 Chainz. He released “The Florida Files” in 2013.

He said his brother asked him to make the video to let his supporters know he “appreciates all the things you guys do for him,” and said that it information about a funeral service will be provided soon.

