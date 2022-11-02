We have been saying Adele’s name wrong

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Adele has shared how her name is actually pronounced.

During a recent “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session, the singer noted that one of the women who asked her about songwriting “said my name perfectly!”

Turns out while many people have been saying “Uh-dell” and she pronounces it “Uh-dale.”

Duly noted.

The event celebrated the new music video for her song “I Drink Wine.” Her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency starts November 18.

