D.H. Peligro, drummer of legendary punk rock band Dead Kennedys, dies at 63

D.H. Peligro, a drummer for punk rock icons the Dead Kennedys and formerly the Red Hot Chili Peppers, died Friday from a head injury, his band announced. He was 63.

“Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall,” a statement from the Dead Kennedys read. “Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Peligro passed away in his home in Los Angeles, according to the statement.

Peligro, whose real name is Darren Henley, had been a pillar in the San Francisco and Los Angeles music scene since 1978, according to his biography on the Dead Kennedys’ website.

He was a drummer for punk rock legends the Dead Kennedys until the band’s breakup in 1986, after which he joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers for some time, CNN affiliate KARE reported.

His passion for punk rock and funky music continued with his new band, Peligro, which featured him as a singer and guitarist.

Fans have flooded Peligro’s Instagram posts with comments honoring and praying for him, and friends have left him heartbreaking goodbyes: “I love you my friend. I am so sad I won’t get to feel you hug me again,” one wrote.

Other fellow bandmates and friends, including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, have also taken to social media with tributes to Peligro.

“My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much. I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second. The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ’81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness,” Flea wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the rocker. “You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of rhcp history. D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man.”

Alice In Chains’ guitarist William DuVall also shared a tribute, reminiscing on one of Peligro’s memorable performances as a rocker whose passion for the drums pulsed through the crowd whenever he got in front of the set.

“Drum hero. Super cool guy,” DuVall wrote on Twitter. “I’ll never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in May ’83 where, after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap. F*****g legend. Rest In Peace.”

