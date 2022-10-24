Mariah Carey is doing limited engagement holiday shows

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

All we want for Christmas is you, Mariah Carey.

It was announced Monday that the “Queen of Christmas” will be performing two holiday shows. The first on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and the second on December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Merry Christmas To All!” will be presented by Live Nation and “celebrates the global superstar’s repertoire of classic holiday songs.”

Carey, whose 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is now considered a holiday classic, posted on her Instagram account Monday that she’s a “lil’ excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!”

Tickets go on sale to the general 10 a.m. EST Friday at LiveNation.com.

