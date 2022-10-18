Drew Barrymore is ‘not a person who needs sex’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Drew Barrymore has shared her perspective about love and sex post-divorce.

The daytime TV show host recently took to her blog to clear up a misconception that she is not a fan sex.

“The other day I walked into a workout class and this woman said ‘you look just like Drew Barrymore except for you look like you have mental wellness and besides …she hates sex!'” Barrymore wrote.

“I did not know what this woman was talking about,” she continued. “Then a few days later, I learned that somehow a comment that I had made on the show about how abstaining from sex for six months just didn’t seem like that long to me because at my age and with my life experience, it just doesn’t.”

Barrymore said the conversation happened because a famous actor she didn’t name (but “who is considered a heart throb”) said he “abstained from sex for six months as part of a role he was working on.”

At the age of 48, Barrymore wrote, she now has “very different feelings about intimacy” than she did growing up. The actress and businesswoman has been focusing on being a mother to her two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, she said, adding that she has not been in an intimate relationship since their 2016 split.

“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority,” Barrymore wrote. “So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!”

She also put to bed the theory that she hates sex.

“So for the record, I do not hate sex!,” Barrymore wrote. “I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing. I searched my whole life for, which is to be a calm woman and not a bombastic party girl.”

