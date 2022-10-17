Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 8:15 AM

Jay Ellis talks possible ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sequel

<i>Lia Toby/Getty Images</i><br/>Jay Ellis attends the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of
Getty Images for Paramount Pictu
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Jay Ellis attends the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in May.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Fans may want another “Top Gun” movie, but one of the stars of the latest isn’t sure that will happen.

Jay Ellis, who played Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch in “Top Gun: Maverick,” recently talked to People about it.

“No, I don’t think there will be,” he said. “What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will.”

If there is a “Top Gun 3,” Ellis sounds ready for it.

“I mean, we would all love to work together. We’d love to do it again. We’d love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We’d love to be in the back F18s again,” he said. “So if we’re lucky enough to do it again, I’m sure every single one of us would be there.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters in May and earned more than a billion at the box office worldwide.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content