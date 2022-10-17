Feud? What feud? Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez pose together at gala

After years of being pitted against each other by fans and the media, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez want the world to know there is no bad blood between them.

The model and the pop star attended the second annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, where they posed together to put rumors of a feud to bed.

Not only were they all smiles, the pair also shared a sweet embrace, captured by photographer Tyrell Hampton. He posted the photo on Instagram, along with the caption “plot twist.”

The surprise moment comes on the heels of Bieber’s appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last month, where she addressed years-long fan speculation that she dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, while he was still seeing Gomez.

Gomez and Justin Bieber dated publicly off and on from 2010 to 2017. Justin and Hailey Bieber, who had previously dated, became engaged in 2018 and married a few months later.

When the host of “Call Her Daddy,” Alex Cooper, asked Bieber about being labeled a “home wrecker,” the model told Cooper she didn’t date her now-husband while he was with Gomez, saying it was not in her character.

“When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or, like, anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever at any point,” the 25-year-old said. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that.”

Days later, Gomez seemingly responded to Bieber’s remarks in a TikTok live, where she said she did not support hate speech and asked fans to be kind.

“It’s not fair, because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez said.

“If you support Rare,” she continued, referencing her beauty line, “I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is — words matter. Truly matter.”

CNN’s Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.