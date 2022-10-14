Spooky movies to get you in the Halloween spirit

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Halloween entertainment is serving major nostalgia this year, with some of our favorite spooky classics being remade, or better yet, getting a sequel.

Check out these holiday classics that will certainly leave you a little frightened.

“Hocus Pocus 2”

The Sanderson Sisters are back! “Hocus Pocus 2” brings back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as your favorite witches to get you ready for Halloween. The original film came out in 1993 and immediately became a family classic set.

The movie is streaming on Disney+.

“Scream”

“Tell me your name, I’ll tell you mine.” Let’s take it back to one of the best scary movies ever made. It’s a deadly game and one masked man is wreaking havoc all over town. The film, made in 1996, stars Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Rose McGowan.

You can stream “Scream” on Paramount Plus.

“Halloween Ends”

Forty-four years and 13 movies later, “Halloween Ends” is back to give you a fright. It is said to be the end of this latest trilogy in the franchise, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original “Halloween” in 1978. The movie tells the story of a man named Michael Myers who escapes an insane asylum. He’s on the hunt to kill his sister, played by Curtis, and brutally murders everyone in his path.

The movie is in theaters Friday.

“Beetlejuice”

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!!! Forget the scaries and insert some giggles. “Beetlejuice” has been a fan favorite since its debut in 1988. Starring Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, it tells the story of a dead couple who haunt their house and the new people living in it. The movies also stars Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder and Geena Davis.

“Beetlejuice” is streaming on HBO Max.

“Hellraiser”

“Hellraiser” is said to be a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film. CNN’s film critic, Brian Lowry says in his review that the film tells the story of a young woman, Riley (Odessa A’zion of Netflix’s “Grand Army”), who is “struggling with addiction and winds up stealing from the wrong storage facility, thrusting her and those around her (including her brother) into peril and creating incentive for her to decipher what might be happening.”

The film is streaming on Hulu.

“Interview With the Vampire”

Who doesn’t love a Brad Pitt movie?! Throw in Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, some vampires and you’ve got yourself a Halloween cult classic. Adapted from Anne Rice’s novel, it tells the story of how two vampires, played by Pitt and Cruise, turn Dunst’s character into a vampire.

It received Oscar nominations and has lived on to haunt movie watchers ever since.

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Practical Magic”

In “Practical Magic,” Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play two sisters who have always known they were different because they are witches. Their aunts raised them and taught them magic but they grow up to learn that they are cursed. Every man they fall in love with ends up dying a tragic death. They must use their powers to try and break this curse once and for all and find their one true love.

It is streaming on HBO Max.

