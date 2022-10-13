Mark Wahlberg left California for Nevada to give his kids ‘a better life’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada for “a better life.”

Wahlberg recently appeared on “The Talk,” where addressed balancing work and fatherhood.

“That is the biggest challenge,” he said. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”

Right now for the Massachusetts native, home is a state line away from Hollywood.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg is married to model Rhea Durham. They share four children, daughter Ella, 19, sons Michael and Brendan, ages 16 and 14, and 12-year-old daughter Grace.

The family had put their Los Angeles home on the market last spring. It has 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms.

“So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s lot of opportunity here,” Wahlberg said. “I’m really excited about the future.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.