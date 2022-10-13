Dwayne Johnson teases another superhero return in ‘Black Adam’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Did Dwayne Johnson just reveal a “Black Adam” spoiler?

Johnson stars as the villain in the film alongside Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, but teased another possible big name.

Ahead of a screening of the film in New York, Johnson addressed speculation Henry Cavill will reprise his role of Superman in the movie.

“Well, here’s what I can tell you. I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA… and also, as I have been saying all along, there’s an ethos that we at Seven Bucks [Productions] have… and that is, we always put the fans first,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Johnson continued: ‘So, for years, audiences have been so passionate and vocal about — we’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about… ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’

Well… we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”

Superhero fans are taking comment to mean that Cavill does appear.

“Black Adam” is set for release on Oct. 21. It is a Warner Bros. Pictures film, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

