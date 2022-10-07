Kate Walsh ‘outed’ her engagement

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kate Walsh accidentally shared that she is engaged.

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress let it slip during an Instagram Live on Wednesday that she’s engaged to Andrew Nixon.

While talking with her former “Private Practice” co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh said “Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé,” referencing Nixon.

“She just 100 percent outed your engagement,” Brenneman said to Nixon about Walsh, who verbally confirmed that she did indeed spill the beans.

It was a rare lapse for Walsh, who has been incredibly private about her relationship, not even sharing photos of Nixon on social media.

She was previously married to movie executive Alex Young from 2007 to 2010.

