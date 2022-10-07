Harry Styles postpones Chicago show due to illness

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” team is feeling less than golden.

Citing illness among his band members and crew, Styles moved his Oct. 6 show at United Center in Chicago to Oct. 10.

“Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness,” a statement posted to the venue’s Twitter page read. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled.”

Jessie Ware remains the opening act for the rescheduled show.

One fan responded on Twitter with, “This is maybe the worst news I’ve ever gotten in my life.”

Styles is fresh of a 15-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, followed by shows at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. He will finish in Chicago then head to Inglewood, Calif.

Styles’ “Love On Tour” then heads to Mexico and Australia in 2023.

