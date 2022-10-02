Beyoncé celebrates the debut of her sister Solange’s ballet composition

By Megan Thomas, CNN

It’s no secret that talent runs through Knowles family, but Beyoncé has reason to feel especially proud of her sister Solange this week.

Solange debuted her original composition for the New York City Ballet on Wednesday, becoming only the second Black woman to do so, after Lido Pimienta in 2021, according to CBS News, citing the ballet.

Beyoncé celebrated her sister’s accomplishment and artistry in an Instagram over the weekend.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one,” Beyoncé wrote. “The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

In her first collaboration with a ballet, Solange composed the work for dancer and choreographer Gianna Reisen.

A multidisciplinary artist, Solange’s music has historically been complemented by stunning videos and films, like her 2019 visual album “When I Get Home.”

Beyoncé concluded her tribute with a message for anyone who may question her younger sister’s cross-genre talent.

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” she wrote.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.