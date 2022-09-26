Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome their seventh child

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Welcome, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin!

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced the birth of their new daughter, their seventh child together, on social media with a video montage of the new baby.

Born on September 22 and weighing 6lbs 13oz, the newborn was welcomed joyfully by her parents.

“She’s here!,” Hilaria Baldwin wrote in the caption of the video on her verified Instagram account. “We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true.”

She added that both she and the baby are “happy and healthy.”

“Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home,” Baldwin wrote. “Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”

The video shows Hilaria Baldwin in the hospital with the newborn, Alec Baldwin with what appears to be the new baby’s footprint on his arm and the rest of the family welcoming the new addition with hugs and kisses.

Alec Baldwin also has an adult daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

