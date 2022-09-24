Professor Joe is ready to school us in the art of being creepy in ‘You’ Season 4 teaser

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Professor Joe can count on our attendance to Season 4 of “You.”

Netflix on Saturday announced its stalker series starring Penn Badgley will return in two parts.

The first part of Season 4 will launch February 10, 2023. The second half will follow on March 10, 2023, the streamer said.

The announcement was made as part of Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, an annual barrage of first looks and teasers.

“You” Season 3 was released in October 2021 and found Badgley’s Joe Goldberg living in the suburbs but very much up to old bad habits — the murdering kind.

It ended with Joe being presumed dead but actually pursuing a new life overseas. The new teaser explains he’s assumed a new identity (Professor Jonathan Moore) and living in London.

“I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will,” he says in the teaser. “Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional.”

Watch the teaser below.

