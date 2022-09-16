‘The Crown’ actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman reflect on playing Queen Elizabeth

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both played Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown,” have shared their thoughts about the late monarch’s legacy.

Foy spoke to BBC at the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday, praising the Queen for her life’s work.

“I think that she was an incredible monarch,” she said. “She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.”

Foy, who played the Queen for the first two seasons of the Netflix series, which covered 1947 to 1964, added that she was “honored” to have portrayed her.

“My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really,” she said. “I’m very honored to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story.”

Colman, who played the Queen in Seasons 3 and 4, covering 1964 through 1976, spoke to Variety at the festival, saying the Queen led her life with dignity.

“She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity,” she said. “We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at age 96 on Sept. 8. She took on the title in 1952.

Seasons 1 through 4 of “The Crown” can be streamed on Netflix.

