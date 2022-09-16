‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Broadway’s longest-running show, announces final curtain call in 2023

By Liam Reilly, CNN

Broadway’s longest-running show, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play its final five months before closing its doors for good, a spokesperson for the show told CNN Friday.

The final performance will take place on Saturday, February, 18, 2023, at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre, Michael Borowski of The Publicity Office said in an email.

Prior to the Broadway show’s conclusion, “Phantom” will celebrate its 35th anniversary on January 26 with director Seth Sklar-Heyn at the helm, Borowski said.

Ticket sales had slowed for Broadway shows during the pandemic and “Phantom” was no exception, recently dropping from 255,000 weekly attendees in May to about 180,000 attendees in September, according to The Broadway League.

International productions of the show will continue, Borowski added. The show’s flagship London production will celebrate its 36th year on October 9 and the recently premiered Melbourne version will likewise continue.

Phantom’s Mandarin-language version is slated to debut in China in 2023 and a Spanish-language venture with Antonio Banderas has been announced.

