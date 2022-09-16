Kim Kardashian shares the type of guy she wants to date next

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kim Kardashian appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Wednesday, where she talked about her future dating plans after her break up with Pete Davidson last month.

“Do you get set up by friends? Do you go on a dating app?” Corden asked. “How does Kim K. get a date?”

“I haven’t really thought about it, because I just, I’m not looking,” Kardashian replied. “I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route will, I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places. Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm.”

She added that she wants her next boyfriend to be brainy.

“I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney,” Kardashian said. “That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

Corden agreed, telling her, “I like where your mind is at here.”

“So if we ever see, like, paparazzi shots of, like, ‘Kim Kardashian spotted at NASA,’ we’ll be like, ‘Ahhhh, she’s back at it,” he joked.

After divorcing Kanye West, Kardashian had gone on to date Davidson. They broke up after nine months together.

