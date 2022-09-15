YouTube star Trisha Paytas welcomes first daughter, Malibu Barbie

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

YouTuber, TikToker, and all-around internet influencer Trisha Paytas is known for creating controversy with her larger-than-life personality — and the birth of her first child is no exception.

Paytas, 34, announced the birth of her first daughter on Friday on Instagram and Twitter. The baby was born Wednesday and weighed 8.9 pounds, Paytas said. And the girl’s name is just as ostentatious as her mother’s online persona: Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon.

Paytas posted several photos of herself with her daughter swaddled in matching strawberry-printed outfits, alongside her husband, the Israeli artist Moses Hacmon. The online creator has documented her pregnancy extensively on social media for the past few months.

Last week, Paytas had to announce she was still pregnant after rumors surged she had gone into labor on the same day Queen Elizabeth II died.

Who is Trisha Paytas?

Paytas was an early adopter of YouTube, launching her channel in 2007. She has accumulated close to five million followers on the platform and more than seven million on TikTok by posting vlogs, telling stories about her life, and creating mukbang videos in which she eats large amounts of food. She’s also had stints as a musical artist and ran a podcast called “Frenemies” with fellow YouTuber Ethan Klein.

Paytas has also appeared in music videos for artists such as Eminem and Amy Winehouse and was a contestant on the 2017 season of “Celebrity Big Brother 20.”

