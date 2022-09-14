Britney Spears wishes sons happy birthday amidst family drama

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Britney Spears shared a birthday message for her estranged sons.

On Tuesday, Spears posted photos of her with her sons on her verified Instagram account.

“Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!!,” the caption read. “Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!!”

Sean and Jayden turned 17 and 16 this week. She shares them with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The posting came days after Spears shared a now-deleted series of audio files in which she talked about their estrangement.

“All I know is my love for my children is more than anything, and I’m sorry if I hurt you guys in any way,” Spears said in the recording.

Earlier this month she posted an open letter to her children after Federline and Jayden gave an interview for a British ITV documentary.

The youngster said he and his brother had chosen not to see their mother for the past few months.

“I love you a lot,” Jayden Federline said of his mother. “I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.