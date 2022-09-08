Robert Pattinson set to curate Sotheby’s auction in New York

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Robert Pattinson will curate a Sotheby’s auction in New York at the end of the month.

The high-end contemporary art auction will feature six artworks which will be on view from Sept. 23 through the 29th. The auction will be held on Sept. 30.

“The Batman” star described in a statement to ARTnews how he chose the pieces that will be featured.

“What I look for is when a piece has its own language,” Pattinson said. “It doesn’t necessarily feel like it just exists for its own sake and has a presence that hums with a bit of life. It has the ability to communicate with you on a kind of primordial level.”

The works include a 1964 painting by Willem de Kooning, Richard Serra’s 2011 painting Rotation #9, and an untitled 2005 drawing by Julie Mehretu.

The de Kooning is estimated to is estimated to go for between $1.8 to $2.5 million.

The “Contemporary Curated” auctions at Sotheby’s have previously been curated by Swizz Beatz, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellie Goulding.

