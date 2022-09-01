‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ first trailer drops

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Poor Christopher Robin.

Things don’t appear to go well for him in the first trailer for the forthcoming horror film, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.”

The movie reimagines the beloved children’s tale as a slasher film in which both Pooh and Piglet appear to have turned against their childhood friend.

Craig David Dowsett stars along with Nikolai Leon, Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott and Maria Taylor.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield wrote and direct the film.

A release date has not yet been announced.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.