Emily Carey, ‘House of the Dragon’ star, had to delete Twitter

Emily Carey is 19 years old and she says she loves social media.

But being a teen on the apps hits differently when you are on “House of The Dragon” and your comments about your role cause a backlash.

Carey talked to News.com.au about what happened following some comments she made about her character, a younger version of Alicent Hightower.

During an appearance at Comic-Con, she explained how she came up with the backstory for Alicent and expressed, “I’ve never had the freedom to create a whole human being like this before. So it was so much fun being able to go so in depth with her.”

I think she’s so multifaceted. There are so many layers to her,” Carey said. “I think lots of people are already expecting her to be the villain of the show, but I think bringing her in younger, there was a lot more to explore.”

Some fans of the George R.R. Martin novel “Fire & Blood,” on which the series is based, disagreed with Carey’s characterization of the young woman she portrays.

“I’m 19, so I’m all on social media, and I’ve been on social media since I was a kid because I’ve worked since I was a kid, so I’m very conscious of things … Any hate that comes in, it’s just … It’s a person behind a screen,” she told the publication. “You just have to move on from it.”

“But I will say I did delete Twitter [after Comic-Con] because it’s just so loud,” Carey added. “Even when it’s good, there’s so many and it’s so loud.”

“House of the Dragon” premiered Sunday to about 10 million viewers making it “the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO,” according to the network. CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

