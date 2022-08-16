Kristin Chenoweth’s bleeped ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ answer stuns Steve Harvey

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kristin Chenoweth managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless after she got “Wicked” on a recent episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

The singer and actress, who played Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway production of “Wicked,” stunned Harvey with her answer to the question, “After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

Chenoweth was playing opposite fellow actress Kathy Najimy when the now-viral moment happened.

As seen in a clip posted by the popular game show on YouTube, Chenoweth’s answer is bleeped, but the caption on the video’s post reads,”Kristin Chenoweth’s answer rhymes with HEINOUS!”

After her answer Harvey paused a moment, seemingly surprised.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I’m a good Christian girl, forgive me.”

Her answer was not on the board, which allowed Najimy to score with her answer of “cheek.”

“You stay right over there young lady,” Harvey said as Chenoweth returned to her team’s side. “Nicest woman I’ve ever met.”

“Welcome to Sunday night TV folks,” he adlibbed.

