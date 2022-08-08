Friends start GoFundMe for woman who lost her home in Anne Heche car crash

By Chloe Melas, CNN

The woman whose home was destroyed when Anne Heche crashed her car into it “narrowly escaped physical harm,” according to friends.

Lynne Mishele was inside her residence where Heche crashed and fire broke out, officials told CNN. Neighbors John and Jennifer Durand have started a GoFundMe for Mishele to help her rebuild her life.

In the description for the fundraiser, the Durands state that Mishele lost everything, except for a “few damaged sentimental belongings.”

“Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire,” the GoFundMe states. “Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned.”

Roy Morgen, another neighbor of Mishele, told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS that Heche’s car stopped about “two feet away from where she was sitting.”

“She was pretty lucky,” Morgen said of Mishele. “She’s in shock… it still hasn’t hit her yet. There’s nothing left in the house. Everything was ruined.”

“Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business,” the GoFundMe states. “With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

CNN has contacted Mishele and the Durands for comment.

A representative for Heche told CNN on Sunday that her condition has been upgraded from critical to stable.

“She’s lucky to be alive,” a source previously told CNN when asked about the incident. “She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.