Demi Lovato opens up about why she’s using ‘she/her’ pronouns again

Demi Lovato, the singer and former Disney Channel actor, has started to use “she” pronouns again.

Lovato, who in 2021 came out as nonbinary and changed their pronouns to “they,” said this week on the “Spout” podcast that they’ve “been feeling more feminine” recently and adopted their former pronouns.

“I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity,” Lovato said on the podcast, a short-form interview series with celebrities.

Lovato now uses both “they” and “she” pronouns, according to her Instagram account. She has also said she identifies as both queer and pansexual.

It’s not uncommon for nonbinary people to use gendered pronouns or interchange pronouns: Singer Janelle Monae recently came out as nonbinary and said they would continue to use “she” pronouns in addition to “they.”

Lovato said on “Spout” that while “everyone messes up pronouns” at some point, “it’s just all about respect.”

The “Cool for the Summer” singer is set to release their next album, “Holy F**k” later this month. One of the songs, “Skin of My Teeth,” was inspired by Lovato’s health challenges after an 2018 overdose, which caused multiple strokes and brain damage. She said on “Spout” that she was sober throughout the creation of her album, something she’s “so proud of.”

