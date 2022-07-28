Deacon Phillippe making acting debut in ‘Never Have I Ever’ new season

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Deacon Phillippe is following in the professional footsteps of his parents.

The 18-year-old son on Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe will make his full acting debut in Season 3 of the Netflix comedy series, “Never Have I Ever.”

The teen portrays Parker, “Devi’s debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he’s able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school’s advantages and is always down to party,” according to a Netflix press release.

The younger Phillippe has been mostly delving into music prior to acting, releasing his debut track in 2020.

“It’s always a good feeling when you’re getting recognition for stuff that you do, especially on a creative level,” Phillippe, who as a producer goes by Deacon professionally, told Billboard. “I was glad people were seeing something I took part in. It was really significant.”

