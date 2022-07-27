Candace Cameron Bure explains JoJo Siwa calling her ‘rudest celebrity’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

According to Candace Cameron Bure, everything is “all good” between the actress and JoJo Siwa after Siwa pegged her as the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

Siwa posted a video on TikTok over the weekend that went viral in which she shared a photo of Bure, but no details about how she was rude.

It had the internet trying to theorize what happened between the former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants that could have caused drama.

On Tuesday, Cameron Bure posted a video on her verified Instagram account explaining that she was “shocked” by the designation.

“I had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Cameron Bure said. “My publicist contacted her manager and I DM’d her because I didn’t know what happened.”

CNN has reached out to Siwa for comment.

She said she was able to speak with Siwa and asked what had happened because as far as Cameron Bure could recall, they had had a “great” time meeting on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Cameron Bure said the singer and former “Dance Moms” star was at first hesitant to tell her why she felt slighted by Cameron Bure since she was just participating in a TikTok trend and “didn’t think it was a big deal.”

But the “Fuller House” star said they kept talking.

“She said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, “Can I have a picture with you?” and you said to me, “Not right now.” And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'” Cameron Bure recalled Siwa explaining.

She said the now 19-year-old Siwa told her, “You weren’t even mean and I get it now, as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11.”

“I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” Cameron Bure said, adding, “I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

Cameron Bure said it’s now “all good on the JoJo front.”

And she learned from it.

“I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10 second trending TikTok video can do damage,” Cameron Bure said. “Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.