Keke Palmer addresses comparisons to Zendaya

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Keke Palmer has shut down any talk of comparing her to fellow actress Zendaya.

A tweet went viral over the weekend in which the Twitter user wrote, “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers.”

“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood,” the tweet continued. “They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

Palmer, who is one of the stars of the new Jordan Peele film “Nope,”weighed in with her own tweet on Sunday.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever,” she tweeted. “The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She went on to tweet, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old.”

“I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE,” she wrote. “I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Zendaya, who starred in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film, became the youngest actress to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2020 for her role in the TV series “Euphoria.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Zendaya for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.