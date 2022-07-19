Drew Barrymore wants us to all go out in the rain and enjoy

By Marianne Garvey

Drew Barrymore is in a real life rom-com with the rain.

The talk show host took to Instagram with a video of herself running outside into a rain shower and enjoying every second of it.

“Whenever you can, go out into the rain!” she shouted, while getting drenched outside. “Do not miss the opportunity!”

Actor Leslie Jordan wrote in the comments, “Love this,” while “3rd Rock From the Sun” actress Kristen Johnston tweeted, “She’s the most full of joy, funny, darling person ever. As you can tell. This is really her.”

Another person commented, “I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection.”

The post has received nearly 500,000 likes on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.