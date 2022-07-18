Lil Uzi Vert changes pronouns on Instagram

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lil Uzi Vert has new music out and new pronouns.

Over the weekend, the rapper updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns “they/them.”

Those pronouns are often used by those who identify as non-binary.

The artist has long shown support for the LGBTQ+ community, from sporting rainbow outfits during Pride month to wearing gender-fluid clothing.

According to Blavity, when they were asked during an interview in 2018 why they sometimes wore dresses, their response was “I bought everything in the men’s section. There’s nothing else to buy, I bought everything, literally.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s last solo album was 2020’s “Eternal Atake.” The new single, titled “Space Cadet,” dropped over the weekend.

