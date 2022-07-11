Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting baby number two

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Congratulations are in order for Kate Mara and her husband, Jamie Bell, who are expecting their second child.

The 39-year-old “House of Cards” star subtly announced the baby news on Sunday with a picture posted on Instagram of herself and her other half walking hand in hand outside Claridge’s hotel in London on June 28.

“There are three of us in this pic,” she captioned the snap, in which she was wearing a black leather jacket over a loose-fitting blush minidress with crystal embellishments.

Mara was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Her “10 Years” co-star Jenna Dewan wrote: “Awwww congratulations loves!!!!”

Actor Michael B. Jordan, who starred alongside Mara and Bell in the blockbuster “Fantastic Four” in 2015, commented with three star emojis.

“American Hustle” star Michael Peña wrote: “congrats!!!”

Mara and Bell began dating in 2015 after starring together in “Fantastic Four,” in which they played Sue Storm and Ben Grimm, respectively.

The couple are already parents to a daughter born in 2019. Bell also shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara’s road to motherhood has not been easy. Back in June 2019, she revealed during an appearance on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s “Informed Pregnancy” podcast that she had suffered a miscarriage in her first pregnancy.

She said at the time that the loss colored her second pregnancy with her daughter, because although she was excited there was also “a fear element.”

According to a 2021 editorial published in The Lancet medical journal, an estimated 23 million miscarriages occur globally every year, with one in 10 women suffering a pregnancy loss in their lifetime.

