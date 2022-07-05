Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver reacted to her topless Instagram pic

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kate Hudson went mermaid style for the Gram and her big brother wasn’t down for it.

The actress recently posted a topless photo of herself on her verified Instagram account with her hair shielding her nudity.

A few celebs like Paris Hilton and Michelle Pfeiffer weighed in with heart emojis and the like. Singer Janelle Monáe wrote in the comment section, “I must recreate this.”

But her brother, actor Oliver Hudson, had a more succinct response.

He simply wrote, “Nope.”

The Hudsons are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and her ex-husband, musician and actor Bill Hudson.

Kate and Oliver Hudson co-host a podcast titled “Sibling Revelry” in which they talk to guests, including other famous and accomplished siblings, about growing up with brothers and sisters.

