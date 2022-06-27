Kanye West’s surprise BET Awards appearance was to honor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

His face couldn’t be seen, but Kanye West showed up at the 2022 BET Awards to honor Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs received a lifetime achievement award, which was presented by West and fellow producer/artist Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

“How do we crown our kings?” West said. “How do we appreciate our kings?”

Clad in all black, including a full face mask, hat and gloves, West went on to talk about how Combs had influenced him.

“This is my favorite artist. You see what I’m saying? Favorite artist,” West, who now goes by “Ye,” said. “Everything. Not specifically production. The drip. You know back then it was so many rules to hip hop. He broke all of them. Broke down all the doors.”

West, who broke into the music industry as a producer, said it was good enough for him to be known back in the day as the Chicago version of Combs and even joked about how Combs influenced his choice to marry.

West was, of course, formerly married to Kim Kardashian.

Combs was in a long relationship with actress and model Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Combs paid tribute to Porter in a performance prior to accepting his award and thanked her in his speech.

