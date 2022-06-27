Carol Burnett to guest star in final season of ‘Better Call Saul’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

“Better Call Saul” is going all out for its sixth and final season.

Legendary actress and six-time Emmy Award winner Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star on the drama in Season 6. Burnett will appear as a character named Marion, it was announced Monday.

She joins the previously announced Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will appear as guests to reprise their “Breaking Bad” roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on “Better Call Saul,” which is a spin-off of “Breaking Bad.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett said in a statement.

The series is set to begin airing the second half of their sixth and final season on AMC and AMC+ beginning July 11. The series finale is scheduled to air on August 15.

