Martin Sheen regrets changing his name

While Martin Sheen says his name is still legally Ramon Estévez, he regrets changing it for his career.

The “West Wing” start talked to Closer Weekly about adopting his stage name.

“That’s one of my regrets. I never changed my name officially,” he said. “It’s still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate.”

His legal name is also on his marriage license, passport and driver’s license, he added.

“Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later,” he said. “But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself.”

His two sons who are actors split the difference when it came to the family name – Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estévez.

The elder Sheen/ Estévez told the publication he wasn’t even aware at the time that his sons had interest in his industry as he was too busy focusing on his own career to try and provide for his family.

“The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name,” he said. “When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn’t do it. And I thank God he didn’t.”

