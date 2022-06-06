Kate Bush thanks ‘Stranger Things’ fans for boosting song

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kate Bush is happy about one of her old singles “being given a whole new lease of life.”

The singer posted on her site about her song “Running Up That Hill” being featured on the latest season of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Bush wrote,”You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix.”

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!,” she wrote. “Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!”

The single originally appeared on her 1985 album “Hounds of Love.”

It climbed to the top of iTunes after part one of “Stranger Things” Season 4 debuted on May 27.

“Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song,” Bush wrote. “I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

