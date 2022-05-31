Bobby Brown says Janet Jackson was ‘crush of my life’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bobby Brown is happily married, but he still sounds a bit smitten with Janet Jackson.

“Janet was the crush of my life,” Brown said during his A&E two-night documentary, “Biography: Bobby Brown.”

“What was it about Janet?,” he said. “Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh.”

The doc included old footage of Brown saying during an interview with BET that he was “madly in love with her” and an interview with Jackson’s former boyfriend, producer/artist Jermaine Dupri, who said that while he dated Jackson, he would tease her about her relationship with Brown.

Brown said he and Jackson “loved each other’s company” but “didn’t have that long of a relationship.”

According to Brown, things didn’t work out “because she couldn’t be with a man like myself.”

“I’m from the projects. I’m hood,” he said. “And her father [Joe Jackson] wouldn’t allow her to be with someone like me.”

Brown soon after became involved with Whitney Houston, whom he called the love of his life. The pair were married from 1992 to 2007.

Houston died in 2012. She was 48.

Brown is currently married to Alicia Etheredge Brown. They, along with their three children, are featured in a new reality series, “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.”

CNN reached out to Jackson, who has never confirmed that she had a relationship with Brown, for comment

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.